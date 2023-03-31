Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Andrew Ross Sells 70,000 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ross sold 70,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.60), for a total value of £319,200 ($392,185.77).

Polar Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

LON POLR traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 456 ($5.60). 62,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,377. The stock has a market cap of £459.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.78. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 380.50 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($7.99).

