PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $228,368.49 and $90.22 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00315000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,222,886 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.