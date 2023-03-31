Prom Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.90 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Prom has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00017121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.25 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00201042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,569.32 or 1.00016074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.71749785 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,616,525.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.