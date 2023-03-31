ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (NASDAQ:SKYU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating)’s share price were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 1,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.97% of ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

