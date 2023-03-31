ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PSM opened at €9.40 ($10.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of €12.22 ($13.14).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.