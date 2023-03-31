PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock to Split on Tuesday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,777. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
