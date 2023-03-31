Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.42

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.42 and last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 1465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.50.

Quebecor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.36.

About Quebecor

(Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Stories

