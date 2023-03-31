Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 570,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

