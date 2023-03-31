Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO):

3/30/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

