Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $529.53. 248,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

