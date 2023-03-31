Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL remained flat at $51.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

