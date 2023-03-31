Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 15,984,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,268,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

