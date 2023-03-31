Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock remained flat at $92.47 during trading hours on Friday. 2,530,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $479.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

