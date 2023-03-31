Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.55

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.55. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 11,424 shares traded.

RDEIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

