Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Down 0.3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.85. 816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

