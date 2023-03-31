Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

