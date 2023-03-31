Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,357.76

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,357.76 ($28.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,594 ($31.87). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,592 ($31.85), with a volume of 2,587,751 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.39) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.14) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.30).

Relx Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,081.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,491.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,359.49.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,470.59%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.62), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,848,669.22). 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

