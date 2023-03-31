Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Repligen stock opened at $169.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

