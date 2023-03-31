Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.78. 264,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,185. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

