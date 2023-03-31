Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. 222,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,516. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.