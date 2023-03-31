Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. 124,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,183. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

