Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.12

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.12 and traded as high as C$88.52. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$87.76, with a volume of 840,140 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.86.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 65.48%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Stories
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.