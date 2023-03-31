Reviewing MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedTech Acquisition N/A -44.01% 2.87% Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.08 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.39

Volatility and Risk

MedTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MedTech Acquisition and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.56%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MedTech Acquisition beats Akumin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

