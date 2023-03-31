Reviewing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peraso and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $14.87 million 0.84 -$32.40 million ($1.58) -0.36 Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 1.19 -$8.04 million ($0.18) -51.28

Analyst Recommendations

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peraso and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Peraso currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.06%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 241.28%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -217.90% -63.72% -54.43% Magnachip Semiconductor -2.38% 0.69% 0.55%

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Peraso on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Cheongju-si, South Korea.

