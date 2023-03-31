Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

See Also

