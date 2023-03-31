RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RF Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 84,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Featured Stories

