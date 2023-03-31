RHS Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 868.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 127,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000.

JVAL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. 19,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

