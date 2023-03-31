RHS Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,623,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,496,066. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

