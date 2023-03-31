RHS Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 193,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,253. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.