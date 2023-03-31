RHS Financial LLC Has $620,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,973,000 after buying an additional 1,292,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,038,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,060. The firm has a market cap of $918.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $36.33.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

