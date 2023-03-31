RHS Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,768 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 435,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,884. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

