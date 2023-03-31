RHS Financial LLC Reduces Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,703 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Interests LLC boosted its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 592,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 254,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TYA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,821 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

