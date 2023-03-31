RHS Financial LLC Sells 23,365 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 301,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 617,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,132. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

