RHS Financial LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 529,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,403. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

