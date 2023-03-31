Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells $28,487.76 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $28,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at $417,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,060. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

