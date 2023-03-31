RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.14 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,711,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

