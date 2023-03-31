Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.75.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Roche Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.