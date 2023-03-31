Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Roche Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.