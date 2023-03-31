Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Up 2.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.52 and last traded at $282.50. Approximately 390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.21.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

