Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

