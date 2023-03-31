Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

QQQ opened at $315.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average of $285.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

