Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $400,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

