Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.45 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.