Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.45 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.