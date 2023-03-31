Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 66 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $51.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,318.68. 383,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $996.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,325.18.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,356.67.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

