Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 196,126 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 196,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 299,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,994. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

