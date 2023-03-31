Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $977,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

