Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $230,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

FTNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. 2,307,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,637. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

