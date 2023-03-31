Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

TRU traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. 750,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

