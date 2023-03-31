Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 341 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 647,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

