Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,107 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

