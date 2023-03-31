Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NYSE BA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

